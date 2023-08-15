Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Adults: how a sex play about boomers v millennials brings both together

By Ann-Christine Simke, Lecturer in Performance, University of the West of Scotland
Kieran Hurley’s new play Adults brilliantly illuminates an intergenerational clash that should leave boomers (born between 1945 and 1964) and millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) in the audience with a little more empathy for each other.

It all…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Four months of conflict 'destroying people's lives and violating their basic human rights', humanitarians warn
~ Keep pressuring Afghanistan amid ‘unparalleled assault’ on women’s rights
~ Hong Kong artist in exile in Taiwan uses protest art to resist Beijing's attacks on freedom in the region
~ An Opportunity to Remedy Inequality in Pakistan
~ Four months of conflict in Sudan is 'destroying people's lives and violating their basic human rights', humanitarians warn
~ Hong-Kong artist in exile in Taiwan uses protest art to resist Beijing's attacks on freedom in the region
~ Red, White & Royal Blue review – this queer romcom puts a new spin on the US and UK's 'special relationship'
~ Mobile money in Ghana isn't all good news: customers are paying a hefty price
~ South Sudan is gearing up for its first election – 3 things it must get right
~ Jamie Reid: the defiant punk art of the man behind the Sex Pistols' iconic imagery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter