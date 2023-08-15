Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Opportunity to Remedy Inequality in Pakistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded homes after monsoon rains in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh province, Pakistan, September 6, 2022. © 2022 Fareed Khan/AP Photo The Sindh provincial government in Pakistan has taken an important step to mitigate harm from last year’s devastating floods and also provide redress for gender inequality and barriers to land ownership, particularly for women living in rural areas. Cataclysmic flooding in Pakistan in July 2022, triggered by unprecedented monsoon rainfall and glacial melting, damaged or destroyed more…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
