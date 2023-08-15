Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do heat pumps work in the UK's climate? An expert answers your low-carbon heating questions

By Ran Boydell, Associate Professor in Sustainable Development, Heriot-Watt University
Retrofitting every house in the UK to net zero standard by 2050 will require replacing all gas boilers, mostly with heat pumps. The target rate is 600,000 a year by 2028 – but in 2022, fewer than 60,000 heat pumps were installed.

As the government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
