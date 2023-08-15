Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Your body can be younger than you are – here's how to understand (and improve) your 'biological age'

By Richard Faragher, Professor of Biogerontology, University of Brighton
The saying goes that money can’t buy you love. But can it buy you time? This is what US billionaire Bryan Johnson is hoping to find out.

The 45-year-old reportedly spends millions each year in an attempt to reverse ageing and regain his 18-year-old body (presumably sans acne). To achieve this, Johnson sticks to a rigid diet and exercise regime, takes multiple supplements, and has frequent tests to analyse the function of his organs. He’s also tried some


