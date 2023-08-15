Tolerance.ca
Ghana's plans for a national cathedral are mired in controversy and delays − but also reflect religion's strong role in the nation's identity

By Nicolette Manglos-Weber, Associate Professor of Religion & Society, Boston University
With modern borders drawn up by colonial powers, some African governments have turned to religion to try to forge national unity since independence.The Conversation


