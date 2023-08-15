Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five old contraception methods that show why the pill was a medical breakthrough

By Susan Walker, Reader in Contraception, Reproductive and Sexual Health, Anglia Ruskin University
If you have access to it, it’s easy to take today’s contraception for granted. But key discoveries over the last century or so changed the lives of women.

Before the invention of modern intra-uterine devices (IUDs) or hormonal contraception, most products had low effectiveness, and were more useful for delaying pregnancy than preventing it.

When the contraceptive pill became available in the early 1960s, it marked a turning point. Its very low failure rate of less than 1%The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
