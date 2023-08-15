Tolerance.ca
Surf group found safe after days at sea in Indonesia. A sea survival expert on what it takes to survive being lost at sea

By Mike Tipton, Professor of Human and Applied Physiology, University of Portsmouth
News that four Australians and two Indonesian crew members have been found alive after going missing on Sunday from a boat trip off the coast of Aceh in Indonesia has made headlines around the world.

The group, which was on a surfing trip, was found “bobbing around on their surfboards”, according to media reports quotingThe Conversation


© The Conversation
