Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a public holiday for a Matildas World Cup win could cost far less than you think

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Some have estimated a holiday for a Matildas win would cost Australia’s economy $2 billion. But new international research suggests the true cost could be much lower – and here’s why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
