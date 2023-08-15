Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is it about the books of Terry Pratchett that make them so difficult to adapt to the screen?

By Darren Paul Fisher, Head of Film, Screen and Creative Media, Bond University
Terry Pratchett’s novels have been adapted for the screen 11 times now. Why are his novels so hard to get right?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The rental housing crisis is hurting our most vulnerable and demands a range of solutions (but capping rents isn't one of them)
~ Labor, Albanese and the Voice slide in Resolve poll; Fadden byelection preference flows
~ Research reveals who's been hit hardest by global warming in their lifetime - and the answer may surprise you
~ Amnesty International’s Americas Director appointed to global role as Senior Director of Research, Advocacy and Policy
~ Fulton County charges Donald Trump with racketeering, other felonies -- a Georgia election law expert explains 5 key things to know
~ Georgia’s indictment of Trump is a confirmation of states’ rights, a favorite cause of Republicans since Reagan
~ Why a public holiday for a Matildas World Cup win could cost far less than you think
~ Trump indicted in Georgia: Why do his supporters remain loyal?
~ Arithmetic has a biological origin – it's an expression in symbols of the 'deep structure' of our perception
~ Two new Australian mammal species just dropped – and they are very small
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter