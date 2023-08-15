Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research reveals who's been hit hardest by global warming in their lifetime - and the answer may surprise you

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Ed Hawkins, Professor of Climate Science, University of Reading
Hunter Douglas, PhD Candidate, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Luke Harrington, Senior Lecturer in Climate Change, University of Waikato
Middle-aged people in equatorial regions have lived through the most perceptible warming in their lifetimes. But many others may experience unrecognisable changes in their local climate later in life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The rental housing crisis is hurting our most vulnerable and demands a range of solutions (but capping rents isn't one of them)
~ What is it about the books of Terry Pratchett that make them so difficult to adapt to the screen?
~ Labor, Albanese and the Voice slide in Resolve poll; Fadden byelection preference flows
~ Amnesty International’s Americas Director appointed to global role as Senior Director of Research, Advocacy and Policy
~ Fulton County charges Donald Trump with racketeering, other felonies -- a Georgia election law expert explains 5 key things to know
~ Georgia’s indictment of Trump is a confirmation of states’ rights, a favorite cause of Republicans since Reagan
~ Why a public holiday for a Matildas World Cup win could cost far less than you think
~ Trump indicted in Georgia: Why do his supporters remain loyal?
~ Arithmetic has a biological origin – it's an expression in symbols of the 'deep structure' of our perception
~ Two new Australian mammal species just dropped – and they are very small
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter