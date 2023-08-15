Research reveals who's been hit hardest by global warming in their lifetime - and the answer may surprise you
By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Ed Hawkins, Professor of Climate Science, University of Reading
Hunter Douglas, PhD Candidate, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Luke Harrington, Senior Lecturer in Climate Change, University of Waikato
Middle-aged people in equatorial regions have lived through the most perceptible warming in their lifetimes. But many others may experience unrecognisable changes in their local climate later in life.
- Tuesday, August 15, 2023