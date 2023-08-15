Tolerance.ca
Amnesty International’s Americas Director appointed to global role as Senior Director of Research, Advocacy and Policy

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has appointed its Americas director Erika Guevara-Rosas as the new head of Global Research, Advocacy and Policy to help lead the organization’s ambitious human rights agenda around the world. “With the world facing multiple existential crises, from armed conflicts and the climate collapse to the rise of anti-rights movements, Amnesty International is more […] The post Amnesty International’s Americas Director appointed to global role as Senior Director of Research, Advocacy and Policy appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


