Human Rights Observatory

This solar cycle, the sun's activity is more powerful and surprising than predicted

By Daniel Billett, Postdoctoral Fellow in Space Physics, University of Saskatchewan
We’re currently a few years into the 25th studied solar cycle. An 11-year period of sun activity, this solar cycle is more active than previously expected.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
