Crook Manifesto is strike two for Colson Whitehead’s 'strangely inert' Harlem crime saga

By Sascha Morrell, Lecturer in Literary Studies, Monash University
Midway through Colson Whitehead’s new novel Crook Manifesto, a filmmaker muses on how “reviewers like to trap you in their idea of you”, just as old friends and family only see “who you used to be”. The critical reception the book has received so far bears this out. Expecting yet another bravura performance from a writer whose accolades include two Pulitzer prizes and a MacArthur “genius grant”, most critics have found Crook Manifesto…The Conversation


