Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Discrimination, internment camps, then deportation: the end of the second world war did not mean peace for Japanese-Australians

By Tets Kimura, Adjunct Lecturer, Creative Arts, Flinders University
For most of the world’s population, the end of the second world war was a glorious day. This was not necessarily the case for Japanese-Australians, who faced repatriation to Japan after being interned by their home country, Australia.

Shortly after Japan entered the war in December 1941, 1,141 Japanese people living in Australia were seized and transferred to “enemy” camps – accounting for 98% of the total Japanese population in Australia. This was much higher than the proportion of Italians and Germans sent to Australian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN agencies continue to deliver aid in Niger
~ This solar cycle, the sun's activity is more powerful and surprising than predicted
~ Running on empty: Female athletes’ health and performance at risk from not eating enough
~ Canada's welfare system is failing mothers with infants
~ Crook Manifesto is strike two for Colson Whitehead’s 'strangely inert' Harlem crime saga
~ Can human moderators ever really rein in harmful online content? New research says yes
~ Group therapy helps scientists cope with challenging 'climate emotions'
~ 1 in 6 women are diagnosed with gestational diabetes. But this diagnosis may not benefit them or their babies
~ Trump's indictments: Why do his supporters continue to back him?
~ Disability rights threatened by bad working conditions for carers: independent expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter