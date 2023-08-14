Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising methane could be a sign that Earth's climate is part-way through a 'termination-level transition'

By Euan Nisbet, Professor of Earth Sciences, Royal Holloway University of London
Since 2006, the amount of heat-trapping methane in Earth’s atmosphere has been rising fast and, unlike the rise in carbon dioxide (CO₂), methane’s recent increase seems to be driven by biological emissions, not the burning of fossil fuels. This might just be ordinary variability – a result of natural climate cycles such as El Niño. Or it may signal that a great transition in Earth’s climate has begun.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Disability rights threatened by bad working conditions for carers: independent expert
~ Rights experts denounce idea of ‘reformed’ Taliban two years after return to power
~ Dog attacks on adults are rising – but science shows blaming breeds won't help
~ Blackadder at 40: the difficult birth of a classic TV comedy
~ Contested memory in Giorgia Meloni's Italy: how her far-right party is waging a subtle campaign to commemorate fascist figures
~ How subtle forms of sexism in financial services led to recent City scandals – what research shows
~ Why older people are some of those worst affected by climate change
~ We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in space
~ Tommy Tuberville reportedly doesn't live in Alabama − should he still be its senator?
~ Tanzania: Detained critics of UAE port deal must be immediately and unconditionally released.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter