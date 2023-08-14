Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Tanzania: Detained critics of UAE port deal must be immediately and unconditionally released.

By Amnesty International
The Tanzanian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Willibrod Slaa, former parliamentarian and Tanzanian Ambassador to Sweden, Boniface Mwabukusi, a lawyer and activist, and Mdude Nyagali, a political activist, all of whom were arrested between 12 and 13 August simply for criticizing a port deal between Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Amnesty International […] The post Tanzania: Detained critics of UAE port deal must be immediately and unconditionally released. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
