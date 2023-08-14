Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan’s New Cybercrime Law is a Disaster for LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2023 Christina Atik for Human Rights Watch On Saturday Jordan’s king approved a draconian cybercrime law that was rammed through parliament and is significantly worse than its antecedent. The law jeopardizes rights online and offline, including free expression and the right to privacy, and contains vague provisions that could target marginalized groups, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. The 2023 Cybercrime Law, under articles 13 and 14, punishes the production, distribution, or consumption of “pornographic content,” which is undefined,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Disability rights threatened by bad working conditions for carers: independent expert
~ Rights experts denounce idea of ‘reformed’ Taliban two years after return to power
~ Dog attacks on adults are rising – but science shows blaming breeds won't help
~ Rising methane could be a sign that Earth's climate is part-way through a 'termination-level transition'
~ Blackadder at 40: the difficult birth of a classic TV comedy
~ Contested memory in Giorgia Meloni's Italy: how her far-right party is waging a subtle campaign to commemorate fascist figures
~ How subtle forms of sexism in financial services led to recent City scandals – what research shows
~ Why older people are some of those worst affected by climate change
~ We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in space
~ Tommy Tuberville reportedly doesn't live in Alabama − should he still be its senator?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter