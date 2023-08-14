Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is most likely going on in Area 51? A national security historian explains why you won't find aliens there

By Christopher Nichols, Professor of History, The Ohio State University
You’re not allowed to visit the part of Nevada known as Area 51. That’s because it’s a top-secret government facility. But the secrecy has to do with spy planes, not space aliens.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unraveling the crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in several African countries
~ Discrimination took a heavy toll on Asian American students during the pandemic
~ The same people excel at object recognition through vision, hearing and touch – another reason to let go of the learning styles myth
~ The bubbly chemistry behind carbonated beverages
~ To steal today's computerized cars, thieves go high-tech
~ Underpaid and overlooked, migrant labor provides backbone of Maryland Eastern Shore's local economy
~ 3 ways AI is transforming music
~ Florida's academic standards distort the contributions that enslaved Africans made to American society
~ Dog attacks on adults are rising – but science shows it's wrong to blame breeds
~ Afghanistan: two years after Taliban takeover the west is letting down the democratic opposition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter