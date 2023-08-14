The same people excel at object recognition through vision, hearing and touch – another reason to let go of the learning styles myth
By Isabel Gauthier, David K. Wilson Professor of Psychology, Vanderbilt University
Jason Chow, Ph.D. Student in Psychological Sciences, Vanderbilt University
The idea that each person has a particular learning style is a persistent myth in education. But new research provides more evidence that you won’t learn better in one modality than another.
