Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dog attacks on adults are rising – but science shows it's wrong to blame breeds

By Carri Westgarth, Chair in Human-Animal Interaction, University of Liverpool
John Tulloch, Lecturer, University of Liverpool
Another terrifying dog attack video has just gone viral on social media. It shows three large bull breed dogs jumping up and grabbing onto a screaming woman in a park.

It is understandable that when such videos and media reports circulate there are renewed calls to ban certain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
