Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Telemedicine can help women get early abortions safely: South African study

By Oluwaseyi Dolapo Somefun, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Ibadan
Deborah Constant, Adjunct Senior Researcher in the Division of Social and Behavioural Sciences, School of Public Health at the University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
Margit Endler, obstetrician/gynaecologist and researcher, University of Cape Town
Remote medical care gives privacy and no travel is necessary. What’s needed now is better access to technology. Language barriers also need to be broken downThe Conversation


Read complete article

