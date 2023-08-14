Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For Venezuelans, the invasion of Ukraine hits close to home

By Alessandra Soler
For the past twenty years, the Venezuelan government has become increasingly intertwined with the Kremlin. Now, many Venezuelans protest against Russia's encroachments at home.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
More
