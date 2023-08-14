Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qantas throws weight behind Voice with travel for 'yes' campaigners

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Qantas is providing travel for the Yes23 campaign and the Uluru Dialogue teams “so they can engage with regional and remote Australians”.

The airline is also decorating three planes with special “yes” campaign livery.

Outgoing Qantas chief Alan Joyce appeared on Monday with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indigenous figures for the unveiling of the livery. It will be on a Qantas Boeing 737, a QantasLink Dash 8 Turboprop and a Jetstar Airbus A320.

Joyce has previously been a strong campaigner, notably on the same sex marriage issue.

The Qantas…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For Venezuelans, the invasion of Ukraine hits close to home
~ What leads people to collaborate with the enemy? Ian Buruma's latest history considers three troubling examples
~ What happens in a 'sobering up' centre?
~ 'Stay safe' – Vale Mary-Louise McLaws, a champion for the power of clear science communication
~ Egypt: ‘Decade of shame’ since hundreds killed with impunity in Rabaa massacre
~ Urban sprawl is 'not a dirty word'? If the priority is to meet all kids' needs, it should be
~ Egypt: Rab’a Massacre Reverberates 10 Years Later
~ Haiti: Surge in Violent Abuses
~ Middle East and North Africa: Embrace Social Protection for All
~ Do we need a new law for AI? Sure – but first we could try enforcing the laws we already have
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter