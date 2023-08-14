'Stay safe' – Vale Mary-Louise McLaws, a champion for the power of clear science communication
By Jocelyne Basseal, Associate Director, Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID), Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Sharon Salmon, Honorary Senior Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Sophie Scott, Associate Professor (Adjunct), Science Communication, University of Notre Dame Australia
A calm voice, a trusted expert, devoted teacher. Epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws was passionate about engaging with the mainstream media and communicating what she knew.
- Monday, August 14, 2023