Egypt: Rab’a Massacre Reverberates 10 Years Later

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Egyptian authorities have failed for a decade to hold anyone accountable for the largest mass killing in Egypt’s modern history, Human Rights Watch said today. The Rab’a massacre, a likely crime against humanity, took place in Cairo on August 14, 2013, and kick-started a mass repression campaign targeting government critics, precipitating one of Egypt’s worst human rights crises in many decades. Despite overwhelming evidence compiled by Human Rights Watch and calls by the United Nations and international human rights organizations for an investigation, the authorities have failed to…


