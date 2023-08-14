Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Surge in Violent Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Killings, kidnappings, and sexual violence by criminal groups in and around Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, have increased dramatically since the start of 2023. The Haitian government has failed to protect people from the violence of these criminal groups, many of which have alleged ties with senior political officials, economic actors, and police officers. International security support may be required, but it will most likely only be effective with a new transitional government and as part of a multi-faceted response with strong human rights safeguards. (New York, August 14, 2023) – Killings,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Urban sprawl is 'not a dirty word'? If the priority is to meet all kids' needs, it should be
~ Egypt: Rab’a Massacre Reverberates 10 Years Later
~ Middle East and North Africa: Embrace Social Protection for All
~ Do we need a new law for AI? Sure – but first we could try enforcing the laws we already have
~ Trapped: Australia’s extraordinary alpine insects are being marooned on mountaintops as the world warms
~ Creating ‘sponge cities’ to cope with more rainfall needn't cost billions – but NZ has to start now
~ Rising seas and a great southern star: Aboriginal oral traditions stretch back more than 12,000 years
~ Private health insurance is set for a shake-up. But asking people to pay more for policies they don't want isn't the answer
~ Accentuate the negative: why the Liberal Party's fondness for 'no' might ultimately backfire
~ Dengue is becoming endemic in Bangladesh
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter