Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Accentuate the negative: why the Liberal Party's fondness for 'no' might ultimately backfire

By Marija Taflaga, Lecturer, School of Political Science and International Relations, Australian National University
In light of the 2022 election results, offering voters more of what they just rejected is unlikely to be a winning strategy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rising seas and a great southern star: Aboriginal oral traditions stretch back more than 12,000 years
~ Private health insurance is set for a shake-up. But asking people to pay more for policies they don't want isn't the answer
~ Dengue is becoming endemic in Bangladesh
~ Barbie: 5 ways to be more like Allan than Ken
~ How Airbnb is fuelling gentrification in Toronto
~ To reduce rising crime rates, Canada needs to invest more in social services
~ International Wolf Day: Why Canadians are no longer afraid of the 'big bad wolf'
~ How microplastics are making their way into our farmland
~ Ghana’s national health insurance users often end up paying as much as those who don't belong. So why join?
~ How to grow rhinos in a lab: the science that could save an endangered species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter