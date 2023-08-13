Ghana’s national health insurance users often end up paying as much as those who don't belong. So why join?
By Kwame Adjei-Mantey, Economist and Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ghana; Research Fellow, Future Africa Institute, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Ghana’s public health insurance scheme was designed to provide basic care for all. But in reality those who would rather pay upfront than enrol get better treatment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 13, 2023