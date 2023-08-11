Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Steelpan Day honours the national instrument of Trinidad & Tobago

By Janine Mendes-Franco
World Steelpan Day honours the unique musical instrument, invented in Trinidad and Tobago, that has taken the world by storm — and it should be experienced first-hand to be appreciated.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s free speech faces court-ordered limits, like any other defendant’s -- 2 law professors explain why, and how Trump’s lawyers need to watch themselves too
~ Hip-hop at 50: how the sights, sounds and moves of the music spread across the world
~ Native Hawaiian sacred sites have been damaged in the Lahaina wildfires – but, as an Indigenous scholar writes, their stories will live on
~ How ChatGPT might be able to help the world's poorest and the organisations that work with them
~ Two years after Taliban takeover: why Afghanistan still poses a threat to the region and beyond
~ Offices: how bad will the coming property crunch be?
~ Suspectibility to conspiracy theories makes Western Balkans easy target for Russian disinformation, geopolitical analyst says
~ US-Israel relations the coolest for decades after 'terror' attack by settlers kills 19 year-old Palestinian
~ Beyond The Story: BTS biography is a humanising, literary portrayal of K-pop's world-leading stars
~ Hip-hop at 50 – how the sights, sounds and moves of the music spread across the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter