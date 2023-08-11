Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hip-hop at 50: how the sights, sounds and moves of the music spread across the world

By Adam de Paor-Evans, Research Lead at Rhythm Obscura, University of Plymouth
On August 11 1973, DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy threw the now legendary Back To School jam in the recreation room of 1520 Sedgewick Avenue in The Bronx, New York.

Herc’s party represented a coming together of music and the start of something new. The Bronx crowd did not want the dancehall sounds Herc had begun to play. They wanted soul and the tough percussion of funk. So, Herc changed up the sound and used the main switch for the lights like a strobe-light to add atmosphere. Little did they know,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Native Hawaiian sacred sites have been damaged in the Lahaina wildfires – but, as an Indigenous scholar writes, their stories will live on
~ How ChatGPT might be able to help the world's poorest and the organisations that work with them
~ Two years after Taliban takeover: why Afghanistan still poses a threat to the region and beyond
~ Offices: how bad will the coming property crunch be?
~ Suspectibility to conspiracy theories makes Western Balkans easy target for Russian disinformation, geopolitical analyst says
~ US-Israel relations the coolest for decades after 'terror' attack by settlers kills 19 year-old Palestinian
~ Beyond The Story: BTS biography is a humanising, literary portrayal of K-pop's world-leading stars
~ Hip-hop at 50 – how the sights, sounds and moves of the music spread across the world
~ Don't just wait for the water firms – three things we can do right now to clean up Britain's rivers
~ Why imprisoning repeat shoplifters rarely breaks the cycle of offending – and what may work better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter