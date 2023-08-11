Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don't just wait for the water firms – three things we can do right now to clean up Britain's rivers

By Christian Dunn, Reader in Natural Sciences, Bangor University
Britain’s rivers and coasts are polluted – there’s no escaping that fact – and water companies are coming under more and more pressure to fix things. Most recently, a law firm has announced its plans to take collective legal action against the UK’s six biggest water companies over alleged pollution and overcharging.

Private water companies have admitted they need to do more and pressure must be kept on them to do so – they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Suspectibility to conspiracy theories makes Western Balkans easy target for Russian disinformation, geopolitical analyst says
~ US-Israel relations the coolest for decades after 'terror' attack by settlers kills 19 year-old Palestinian
~ Beyond The Story: BTS biography is a humanising, literary portrayal of K-pop's world-leading stars
~ Hip-hop at 50 – how the sights, sounds and moves of the music spread across the world
~ Why imprisoning repeat shoplifters rarely breaks the cycle of offending – and what may work better
~ Three ways to get your nature fix without a garden
~ Native Hawaiian sacred sites have been damaged in the Lahaina wildfires - but, as an Indigenous scholar writes, their stories will live on
~ Military coups in Africa: here's what determines a return to civilian rule
~ Speaking Up Became a Threat to My Survival
~ UN Experts Criticize Nepal’s Transitional Justice Bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter