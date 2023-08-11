Tolerance.ca
Military coups in Africa: here's what determines a return to civilian rule

By Sebastian Elischer, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Florida
Slightly more than two years after Niger’s first peaceful handover of power from one civilian president to another, the military seized power in July 2023. The coup – the fourth in Nigerien history – follows on the heels of recent military interventions in Africa. Mali (August 2020 and May 2021), Chad (April 2021), Guinea (September 2021), Sudan (October 2021) and Burkina Faso (January and September 2022).

Since the end of the Cold War in 1991, the number of military coups has declined…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
