Human Rights Observatory

UN Experts Criticize Nepal’s Transitional Justice Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flag of the United Nations, February 24, 2020. © 2020 Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images United Nations experts have criticized a bill to amend Nepal’s transitional justice law that would make it impossible to hold to account those responsible for serious crimes committed during the 1996-2006 conflict. If enacted, the law would prevent the investigation of crimes including rape, murder, torture, war crimes, and crimes against humanity that were committed during the conflict. The UN experts say the bill is in breach the government’s international legal obligations,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
