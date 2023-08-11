Hip-hop at 50: 7 essential listens to celebrate rap's widespread influence
By Nick Lehr, Arts + Culture Editor
Jamaal Abdul-Alim, Education Editor, The Conversation
Matt Williams, Senior International Editor
Molly Jackson, Religion and Ethics Editor
Howard Manly, Race + Equity Editor, The Conversation US
On Aug. 11, 1973, a block party in the Bronx spawned a genre that would go on to influence nearly all aspects of US culture – and the music, fashion and art of countries around the world.
- Friday, August 11, 2023