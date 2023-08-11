Building relationships is key for first-year college students – here are 5 easy ways to meet new friends and mentors
By Leo M. Lambert, President Emeritus and Professor of Education, Elon University
Isis Artze-Vega, College Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs, Valencia College
Oscar Miranda Tapia, PhD Student, Educational Leadership, Policy, and Human Development, North Carolina State University
Peter Felten, Assistant Provost for Teaching and Learning and Executive Director, Center for Engaged Learning, Elon University
What’s the best advice you can give to a new college student? Connections are everything.
Research for decades has shown that the relationships students cultivate in college – with professors, staff and fellow students – are key to success. Simply put, human connections matter for learning and well-being in college – they also set students up for professional…
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 11, 2023