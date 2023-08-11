Wildfires are a severe blow to Maui's tourism-based economy, but other iconic destinations have come back from similar disasters
By Rich Harrill, Research Professor of Hospitality and Tourism and Director, International Tourism Research Institute, University of South Carolina
Wildfires on Maui are a crippling blow to the island’s tourism industry, which generates half of its jobs. But New Orleans and Kauai show that comebacks are possible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 11, 2023