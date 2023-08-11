Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Ensure Safety, Rights of Detained President

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators protest the military’s detention of President Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey, Niger on July 26, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Military coup leaders in Niger should ensure the safety and well-being of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and others arbitrarily detained, Human Rights Watch said today. The military should respect fundamental human rights, including by releasing all those arbitrarily detained, and bring about a swift transition to civilian democratic rule. On July 26, 2023, Nigerien army officers overthrew President Bazoum…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
