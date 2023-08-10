Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violence against Indigenous People Overshadows Amazon Summit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indigenous people demonstrate against acts of violence before the civil and military police stations in Tomé-Açu, state of Pará, Brazil. August 7, 2023.  © 2023 Andrea Carvalho/HRW Violence against Indigenous people in Brazil has marred the Amazon Summit, a high-level meeting of presidents of countries in the Amazon region aimed at improving protection of the Amazon rainforest. The violence is a stark reminder that there is no future for the Amazon without protecting the people living in, and dependent on, the rainforest. On August 7, I visited Tomé-Açú, a town in Northeast…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Kimba nuclear waste plan bites the dust. Here's what went wrong and how to do better next time
~ Maui wildfires: Extra logistical challenges hinder government's initial response when disasters strike islands
~ Ethiopia: De-escalate tensions in Amhara, international rights experts urge
~ Accelerated evolution and automated aquaculture could help coral weather the heat
~ Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette – but it's also not a new trend
~ The 'number 8 wire' days for NZ's defence force are over – new priorities will demand bigger budgets
~ Can Australian employers stop you working from home? Here's what the law says
~ Friday essay: 60 years old, the Yirrkala Bark Petitions are one of our founding documents – so why don't we know more about them?
~ How 'witch-hunts' and 'Stockholm syndrome' became part of political language (and what it has to do with wrestling)
~ Genetically engineered bacteria can detect cancer cells in a world-first experiment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter