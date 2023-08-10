Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Accelerated evolution and automated aquaculture could help coral weather the heat

By Paul Hardisty, CEO, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Line K Bay, Research Program Director, Australian Institute of Marine Science
We used to focus just on protection of vital ecosystems like the reef. But as climate change and other threats accelerate, we need to actively help nature get ready for the heat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
