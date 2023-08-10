Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: 60 years old, the Yirrkala Bark Petitions are one of our founding documents – so why don't we know more about them?

By Clare Wright, Professor of History, La Trobe University
Clare Wright has spent ten years researching the history of these groundbreaking petitions. Though few Australians have heard of them, she writes, we can learn much from the story of their creation.The Conversation


© The Conversation
