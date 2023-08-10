Why old, shared dorms are better than new, private student residences
By Shelagh McCartney, Associate Professor, Urban and Regional Planning, Toronto Metropolitan University
Ximena Rosenvasser, Architecture and Urbanism Researcher, Toronto Metropolitan University
Student residences built in recent decades prioritize privacy, yet research shows a lack of student socialization spaces negatively affects students’ academic performance and well-being.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 10, 2023