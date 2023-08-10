Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Authorities must safeguard human rights amidst pre-electoral violence

By Amnesty International
In response to the killing yesterday of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:  “Amnesty International is extremely concerned at the current state of violence in Ecuador, which is facing a sharp increase in its homicide rate as well as a series of killings of candidates for public office in […] The post Ecuador: Authorities must safeguard human rights amidst pre-electoral violence  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia: De-escalate tensions in Amhara, international rights experts urge
~ Accelerated evolution and automated aquaculture could help coral weather the heat
~ Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette – but it's also not a new trend
~ The 'number 8 wire' days for NZ's defence force are over – new priorities will demand bigger budgets
~ Can Australian employers stop you working from home? Here's what the law says
~ Friday essay: 60 years old, the Yirrkala Bark Petitions are one of our founding documents – so why don't we know more about them?
~ How 'witch-hunts' and 'Stockholm syndrome' became part of political language (and what it has to do with wrestling)
~ Genetically engineered bacteria can detect cancer cells in a world-first experiment
~ What's in vapes? Toxins, heavy metals, maybe radioactive polonium
~ We need more than police checks: how parents and educators can keep childcare services safe from abuse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter