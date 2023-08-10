Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The personal details of Northern Ireland's main police force have been leaked – three reasons why that's incredibly dangerous

By Kevin Hearty, Lecturer, Queen's University Belfast
The attempted murder of an off-duty officer just a few months ago is clear evidence of what can happen when the personal information of PSNI staff becomes public.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
