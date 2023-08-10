Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyoncé has a prenup − but do you need one if you're not a millionaire?

By Allison Anna Tait, Professor of Law, University of Richmond
A prenuptial agreement can seem like something only high-profile people like Jeff Bezos – with his US$138 billion fortune to protect – actually need.

But prenups – contracts entered into before marriage that detail how assets will be divided in the case of divorce – can be a good idea for anyone going into a marriage, according to lawyersThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lab-grown ‘ghost hearts' work to solve organ transplant shortage by combining a cleaned-out pig heart with a patient’s own stem cells
~ Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an 'everything app' – a social media and marketing scholar explains what that is and why it's not so easy to do
~ 'Uncivil obedience' becomes an increasingly common form of protest in the US
~ Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? A nutritionist explains the science behind 'functional' foods
~ US losing Fitch's top AAA credit rating may portend future economic weakness
~ San Jose and the reemergence of the donut city
~ Heritage algorithms combine the rigors of science with the infinite possibilities of art and design
~ Zimbabwe heads to the polls amid high inflation, a slumping currency and a cost of living crisis
~ Grayson Perry: exploring what it is to be human with humour, irreverence and excess
~ Lion farming in South Africa: fresh evidence adds weight to fears of link with illegal bone trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter