Human Rights Observatory

Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? A nutritionist explains the science behind 'functional' foods

By Janet Colson, Professor of Nutrition and Food Science, Middle Tennessee State University
We’ve all heard that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but how true is that?

Apples are not high in vitamin A, nor are they beneficial for vision like carrots. They are not a great source of vitamin C and therefore don’t fight off colds as oranges do.

However, apples contain various bioactive substances – natural chemicals that occur in small amounts in foods and that have biological effects in the body. These chemicals are not classified as nutrients like vitamins. Because apples contain many health-promoting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
