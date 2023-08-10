Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Air pollution linked with global rise in antibiotic resistance

By Manal Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster
Antibiotic resistance is a growing threat to global health. In 2019, it caused over 1.27 million deaths worldwide – and it’s projected that antimicrobial resistance (which includes bacterial resistance to antibiotics) may contribute to ten million deaths per year by 2050.

Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections such as urinary tract infections and pneumonia. But their


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lab-grown ‘ghost hearts' work to solve organ transplant shortage by combining a cleaned-out pig heart with a patient’s own stem cells
~ Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an 'everything app' – a social media and marketing scholar explains what that is and why it's not so easy to do
~ Beyoncé has a prenup − but do you need one if you're not a millionaire?
~ 'Uncivil obedience' becomes an increasingly common form of protest in the US
~ Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? A nutritionist explains the science behind 'functional' foods
~ US losing Fitch's top AAA credit rating may portend future economic weakness
~ San Jose and the reemergence of the donut city
~ Heritage algorithms combine the rigors of science with the infinite possibilities of art and design
~ Zimbabwe heads to the polls amid high inflation, a slumping currency and a cost of living crisis
~ Grayson Perry: exploring what it is to be human with humour, irreverence and excess
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter