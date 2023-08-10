Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian government's battle with big tech platforms and what it means for the future of journalism

By Andy Miah, Chair in Science Communication & Future Media, University of Salford
A new law in Canada attempts to force big tech to pay for the news stories on its sites. But big tech isn’t playing ball, which is a huge problem for journalism.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
