Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Atlantic collapse: Q&A with scientists behind controversial study predicting a colder Europe

By Peter Ditlevsen, Professor in physics of ice, climate and earth, University of Copenhagen
Susanne Ditlevsen, Professor in statistics, University of Copenhagen
In late July, a study published in Nature Communications warned that a critical ocean system that brings warm water up the North Atlantic, also known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), was at risk of collapse by 2095 for want of drastic emissions cuts. While AMOC was already known to be at its slowest in 1600 years, the latest research ushers in a much closer time estimation for a collapse between 2025 and 2095, with a central estimate of 2057. If proven correct, this scenario could see…The Conversation


© The Conversation
