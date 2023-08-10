Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The WHO has declared Eris a 'variant of interest'. How is it different from other Omicron variants?

By Catherine Bennett, Chair in Epidemiology, Deakin University
Stuart Turville, Associate Professor, Immunovirology and Pathogenesis Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
The World Health Organization has classified the EG.5 family of Omicron variants, including Eris, as ‘variants of interest’. What does that mean? And how does Eris differ to other Omicron variants?The Conversation


