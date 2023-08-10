The WHO has declared Eris a 'variant of interest'. How is it different from other Omicron variants?
By Catherine Bennett, Chair in Epidemiology, Deakin University
Stuart Turville, Associate Professor, Immunovirology and Pathogenesis Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
The World Health Organization has classified the EG.5 family of Omicron variants, including Eris, as ‘variants of interest’. What does that mean? And how does Eris differ to other Omicron variants?
- Thursday, August 10, 2023