Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a Queensland court overturned a ban on religious knives in schools

By Renae Barker, Senior Lecturer, The University of Western Australia
Not only did the Queensland law prohibit the freedom of religion of a small vulnerable minority, it did so deliberately.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Labor president Wayne Swan on the party's coming national conference
~ Afghanistan: Repression Worsens 2 Years into Taliban Rule
~ Has digital media influenced environmentally sustainable practices in Nigeria?
~ Australia: Introduce a Human Rights Act
~ New evidence suggests the world's largest known asteroid impact structure is buried deep in southeast Australia
~ Meet 5 marvellous mammals of the South Pacific you've probably never heard of
~ Ageing in a housing crisis: growing numbers of older Australians are facing a bleak future
~ Incremental environmental change can be as hazardous as a sudden shock – managing these ‘slow-burning’ risks is vital
~ Deadly wildfires burn across Maui – it’s a reminder of the growing risk to communities that once seemed safe
~ From outdoor classrooms to gardens, how Nova Scotia youth are creating healthier school communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter